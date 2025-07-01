HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India a 'strategic ally', trade deal 'soon': US

Tue, 01 July 2025
Share:
08:33
image
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described India as a "strategic ally" in the Indo-Pacific region during a press briefing on Monday (US local time). 

She also highlighted the strong personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Responding to a question about how the US views China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Leavitt said, "India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that."
 
The comments come as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in the United States to attend the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting. On Monday, he inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism," which aims to draw global attention to state-sponsored terrorism.
 
The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. It is committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The grouping's origin traces back to the joint humanitarian response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India a 'strategic ally', trade deal 'soon': US
LIVE! India a 'strategic ally', trade deal 'soon': US

India border issue needs time, but ready for talks: China
India border issue needs time, but ready for talks: China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his meeting with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Qingdao on June 26, proposed that India and China should solve the "complex issues" under a structured roadmap comprising steps to de-escalate tensions...

Kolkata rape accused involved in multiple sex crimes
Kolkata rape accused involved in multiple sex crimes

The prime accused in the Kolkata law college gang rape case, Monojit Mishra, is a history-sheeter having a slew of pending cases of sexual harassment and violent crimes registered against him, police said on Monday.

Firebrand Telangana MLA Raja Singh resigns from BJP
Firebrand Telangana MLA Raja Singh resigns from BJP

Upset over the possible appointment of Ramchander Rao as Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana President, the party's firebrand MLA Raja Singh on Monday wrote to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy saying that he is resigning from the primary...

Girl raped, 3 women robbed by bike-borne men near Pune
Girl raped, 3 women robbed by bike-borne men near Pune

The incident took place around 4:15am near Bhigwan on the highway when the car the victims were travelling in halted after the driver wanted to answer nature's call, the official said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD