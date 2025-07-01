India a 'strategic ally', trade deal 'soon': US

08:33

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described India as a "strategic ally" in the Indo-Pacific region during a press briefing on Monday (US local time).





She also highlighted the strong personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to a question about how the US views China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Leavitt said, "India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that."

The comments come as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in the United States to attend the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting. On Monday, he inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism," which aims to draw global attention to state-sponsored terrorism.

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. It is committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The grouping's origin traces back to the joint humanitarian response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.