I am sorry, Stalin tells mother of TN custodial death victim

Tue, 01 July 2025
19:14
TN CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the custodial death of a 29 year-old man in Sivaganga was "unjustifiable," and that no one should experience such a fate. 

The government will stand by the affected family, he said in a post on 'X.' 

In his telephonic conversation with the mother of the deceased Ajithkumar, Stalin asked her to stay strong. 

"I am very sorry, have asked action to be taken, serious action. Stay strong," he told her. The CM shared the video of his telephonic conversation with the family on his 'X' handle. 

While talking to the brother of the victim, the CM pointed out that action was taken immediately (arrest of five policemen, suspension of a DSP, and SP put on compulsory wait).  "We will ensure due punishment," he is heard saying in the video. 

In the accompanying message, Stalin said, "The cruelty faced by the Tiruppuvanam (in Sivaganga) youth should not happen to anyone; it's an unjustifiable mistake. This government will ensure punishment for those who have failed to do their duty (policemen), will stand by the family," he said. 

Stalin spoke to them through his cabinet colleague KR Periakaruppan.

