Ganga swells in Rishikesh, SDRF, police issue alerts

09:56

In Rishikesh, the Ganga is currently flowing just below the warning mark of 1.38 cm, following heavy rainfall that began last night. Following this situation, rescue teams have been placed on alert. The administration is continuously patrolling the sensitive areas in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti and Laxman Jhula areas.





Officials are regularly monitoring the situation and advising people to remain cautious. Speaking to ANI, Head Constable of the Water Police, Harish, said, "Teams have been deployed in sensitive areas and people have been alerted. We are also making announcements at the Triveni Ghat."





The Regional Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, has issued a red alert of "very heavy rainfall" along with "thunderstorms, lightning and squall" for the districts of Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal on Tuesday. An orange alert has been placed for Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, Nainital and Rudraprayag districts. The Met Centre has issued a yellow alert for the rest of the districts, including Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.

In view of the rising water level of the Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police have issued appeals to public to stay in safe areas as continuous rainfall has led to an increase in the water levels of the river.