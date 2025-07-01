Flood alert sounded in Jharkhand's Ramgarh as rivers are in spate

23:47







The water level of the dam in Patratu has touched the danger mark, an official said on Tuesday.





Patratu dam water level has reached its maximum level of 1327.5 RL (Reduce Level) against the danger mark of 1327 RL.





The estate department of Patratu dam under control of state energy department has started preparation for opening of dam gates.





Vivek Kumar Singh, Estate Officer, PTPS in Patratu, said the department has written a letter to Ramgarh district administration on Monday evening informing it about the opening of dam gates after the water level crossed 1327 RL.





Fiaz Aq Ahmad Mumtaz, Ramgarh deputy commissioner, said the administration has sounded a flood alert for Nalkari and Damodar rivers as Patratu dam authorities are likely to open the gates anytime.





The administration has issued an advisory for the people living downstream of Patratu dam not to venture out near river riverbank and take care of their cattle.





Nalkari joins Damodar in Bhurkunda of the district and passes through densely populated areas including Saunda, Bhurkunda, Giddi, Sirka, Ramgarh town and famous Rajrappa temple, said an official. -- PTI

