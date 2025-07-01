Ericsson Launches First India-Built Antenna

10:29





The Swedish telecom gear major has tied up with Indian IT and telecom gear maker VVDN Technologies to produce the antennas at its plant in Manesar, Haryana.





The company's passive antenna manufacturing process in India includes local sourcing, production, and engineering. Ericsson established component and antenna manufacturing in India a year ago. Antennas transmit and receive electromagnetic waves, effectively acting as a bridge between electrical signals and wireless communication. They are expected to play a central role in enabling sub-terahertz and centimetre wave spectrum in the 6G ecosystem.





"This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology. Our advanced passive antennas play a vital role in the evolution of 5G networks globally, and with our growing local presence, we can deliver future-ready solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers," said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System. Ericsson began manufacturing in India back in 1994.





-- Subhayan Chakraborty, Business Standard

Telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has unveiled its first antenna model manufactured in India, aimed at global markets. Unveiled at an event attended by Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, Ericsson said the new antenna is ready for commercial release in June, with international shipments starting in July.