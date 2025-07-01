HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

College appointed accused in Kolkata gangrape 45 days ago

Tue, 01 July 2025
Share:
14:40
image
The authorities of South Calcutta Law College have expelled three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 24-year-old student from the institute, an official said on Tuesday. 

Prime accused Monojit Mishra, who was serving as an ad-hoc faculty member at the college, was among those expelled from the institute. Mishra, along with co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, both students of the college, has been arrested and remanded to police custody till July 1. 

Following a meeting of the college's governing body, chaired by Trinamool Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Deb, the college announced the termination of Mishra's services and the expulsion of the two students. It has been decided to terminate the services of Mishra and the two other students will be expelled with immediate effect. The security agency, assigned with the security of the college premises, will also be show-caused, Deb told reporters. 

The action by the college administration comes amid growing public outrage over the alleged incident, which took place within the college premises and has led to strong demands for accountability and reform in campus safety protocols. 

According to the vice-principal of the college, Mishra was appointed on a contractual basis around 45 days ago. College records indicate that Mishra was previously a student of the institute and was admitted in 2013. That year, he was rusticated from the institution after being charged with stabbing a youth on Chetla Bridge under the jurisdiction of Kalighat police station. 

Mishra vanished from police radar at that time before resurfacing in 2017 when he took readmission to the college from where he passed out in 2022. He was also involved with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), and according to former students, he held considerable influence within the college. 

In December 2016, he was accused of leading a mob of outsiders to vandalise the college premises. FIRs and counter-FIRs were lodged at the Kasba police station in connection with the incident, but for some unknown reason, the cases got dropped, Titas Manna, a former student, told a local news channel. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mandi cloudburst: 13 dead, 29 missing, 150 houses damaged
LIVE! Mandi cloudburst: 13 dead, 29 missing, 150 houses damaged

Nobody...: India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama on succession
Nobody...: India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama on succession

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the Dalai Lama himself, rebuffing China's claim to approve the successor.

Jaishankar reacts to US' 500% tariff threat for Russia ties
Jaishankar reacts to US' 500% tariff threat for Russia ties

After the war erupted between Russia and Ukraine, the US and Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow. However, India has continued to purchase Russian oil.

Delhi: Domestic help arrested for woman, son's murder
Delhi: Domestic help arrested for woman, son's murder

A woman and her teenage son were allegedly killed by their domestic help at their home in the Lajpat Nagar area of southeast Delhi. The accused was later arrested while trying to flee.

Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police
Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police

Mumbai police submit to the Bombay High Court that Disha Salian committed suicide, refuting claims of foul play by her father, who alleges gangrape and murder and seeks a CBI probe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD