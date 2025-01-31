RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Chullu bhar paani mein... Fadnavis attacks Kejriwal

January 31, 2025  10:15
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday launched a strong attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, saying that former Delhi CM had promised that he would clean the Yamuna River and would take a dip in it along with his cabinet. 

Speaking at a rally in Balbir Nagar, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis targets Arvind Kejriwal over Yamuna pollution. 

"Arvind Kejriwal had promised that he would clean the Yamuna river and take a dip in it along with his cabinet and ask for votes. But the Yamuna water is even more dirty than earlier... Arvind Kejriwal ji abhi apne cabinet ke saath chullu bhar paani mein dubki maaro aur Delhi se alvida ho jao... this is what the people of Delhi are saying to you...." he said. 

While campaigning for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh in the Gokal Pur Assembly seat, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the national capital. 

"Delhi has made up its mind. The people of Delhi are going to go with BJP. The women of Delhi are going to bring about the change in Delhi. The sisters of Delhi have decided to keep the fake Kejriwal government at home and bring the BJP government. A BJP government will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Fadnavis told reporters. -- ANI 
