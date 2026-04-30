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Speed curbs on Ghatkopar-Versova metro lead to huge delays

Thu, 30 April 2026
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12:30
Representational image
Representational image
Commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 1 corridor between Ghatkopar and Versova experienced delays and overcrowding on Thursday morning after temporary speed restrictions imposed following overnight maintenance disrupted peak-hour services.

Later, the Metro operator, in a post on X, said that as a standard safety precaution protocol, temporary speed restrictions were in place, which caused minor delays.

Passengers, however, complained of longer waiting times and packed platforms at several stations, including Ghatkopar, as slower train movement led to bunching of services on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route.

The delays caused inconvenience to office-goers, many of whom complained about the lack of timely communication from the Metro administration.

They criticised the operator for not issuing advance alerts or real-time updates, claiming the absence of prior information added to confusion and crowding at stations.

According to commuters, no public update was issued till 10 am, though complaints about delays surfaced since around 8 am.

In a post on X at 10.21 am, the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited said the temporary speed curbs were introduced as a safety measure after rail grinding activity undertaken in association with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to improve track quality and ride comfort.

The maintenance work was carried out overnight as part of proactive upkeep measures aimed at enhancing track performance, the Metro operator said.

"As a standard safety precaution protocol, temporary speed restrictions are in place, which caused minor delays. We appreciate your support and understanding," it added.

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