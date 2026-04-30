Stock markets dive in early trade

10:03

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Thursday amid a sharp spike in crude oil prices, weak global trends and foreign fund outflows.



The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 821.79 points to 76,674.57 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 287.3 points to 23,890.35.



From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Adani Ports were among the biggest laggards.



Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Power Grid were the gainers.



Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 4.08 per cent higher at USD 122.8 per barrel.



Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,468.42 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. -- PTI