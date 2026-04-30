HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

27 tigers have died in MP in just four months!

Thu, 30 April 2026
Share:
11:15
image
A tigress and her cub have died in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), officials said on Thursday, as the number of big cat deaths in the state rose to 27 so far this year.

The tigress, in the age group of 8 to 10 years, and her cub, about 18 months old, had been kept at a quarantine room in the KTR for treatment. Both died during treatment on Wednesday, wildlife veterinarian Dr Sandeep Agarwal said.

Three other cubs of the tigress died between April 21 and 25 from natural causes, drowning, and lung infection. The big cat and her fourth cub were rescued from the Sarhi range last week and shifted to the quarantine facility, where they also died.

The autopsy was later conducted and the carcasses were disposed of as per the protocol.

As per the 2022 census, Madhya Pradesh had 785 tigers, the highest in the country. The state is home to nine tiger reserves.

The first tiger death this year was reported on January 7 in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, and since then, 26 more big cats, including cubs, have died, as per officials.

Among them, 12 tigers, including four cubs, have died since April 2, when a big cat was found dead in the forested area of Burhanpur, according to officials.

With the latest deaths of a tigress and a cub, the toll in the state has gone up to 27, Kanha-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said.

"The rangers and lower staff of Madhya Pradesh's tiger reserves mostly live in faraway big cities, hence there is no strict monitoring in the field," he claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 27 tigers have died in MP in just four months!
LIVE! 27 tigers have died in MP in just four months!

'BJP Has Seen Defeat. That's Why It Never Loses'
'BJP Has Seen Defeat. That's Why It Never Loses'

'Narendra Modi -- a man with deep and vital experience of Indian politics -- has seen the BJP lose many elections between 1975 and 2015, and with every defeat, he learned lessons that made sure he would never allow his party to be...

US mulls special forces op in Iran as Tehran holds firm
US mulls special forces op in Iran as Tehran holds firm

The US military is considering a new wave of military operations in Iran, including potential strikes on infrastructure and securing Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, amid a fragile ceasefire and stalled nuclear talks.

5 killed as moving car catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
5 killed as moving car catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Five people were killed and another seriously injured after a car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

Nepal Airlines apologises for showing J-K as part of Pakistan
Nepal Airlines apologises for showing J-K as part of Pakistan

Nepal Airlines has apologised for a map shared on social media that incorrectly depicted Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan, leading to a swift backlash and the removal of the post.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO