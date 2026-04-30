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No one can win election by making SIR an issue: BJP

Thu, 30 April 2026
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As polling for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections concluded, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kharagpur Sadar candidate Dilip Ghosh on Thursday hailed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for conducting elections in two phases, adding that voting percentage in and around Kolkata was "historic".

Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh criticised Mamata Banerjee for making the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) an issue, saying no one can win an election by making it an issue.

"Just like the first and second innings of cricket. The winning team plays well in both innings. So whatever happened in the first phase, the second phase was a continuation of the same. Voting percentage in and around Kolkata was historic. I had said that Gyanesh Kumar had taken on a huge challenge of conducting elections in two phases. 

"The public's cooperation, the administration, the police, and the commission's combined vote is very good... Mamata Banerjee holds so many rallies. But she only had one issue- SIR... No one can win an election by making SIR an issue..." he added. -- ANI

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