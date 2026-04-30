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No deal unless no nukes: Trump as US turns back 42 ships

Thu, 30 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran as "genius," asserting that Tehran would have to concede defeat while ruling out any agreement unless it abandons its nuclear ambitions.

"The blockade is genius. The blockade has been 100% foolproof. It shows how good our Navy is, I can tell you that. Nobody's going to play games. We have the greatest military in the world and I built much of it during my first term and we've been building it since and the greatest anywhere in the world, nobody even close," Trump said.

He further added, "Whether it's Venezuela, they had a good military in Venezuela, but it was over in one day, it was actually over in about 48 minutes. Iran the same thing, I mean militarily we've wiped them out, they have no military left, their Navy's at the bottom of the sea, the Air Force is never going to fly again."

Highlighting economic pressure on Tehran, Trump said, "We've got an amazing military. Now, they have to cry uncle, that's all they have to do, just say, 'We give up. We give up.' But their economy is really in trouble, so it's a dead economy."

On ongoing diplomatic efforts, he said, "I don't know, it depends. We have talks, we're having talks with them now and we're not flying anymore with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper. We're doing it telephonically and it's very nice. I make a call or I have my people make a call and you know the answer... I always like face-to-face, I consider it better." -- ANI

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