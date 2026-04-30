Body of UP teen who fell into waterfall in Meghalaya found

12:06

Representational image

The body of a 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh who fell into a waterfall in Meghalaya's Sohra area while trying to take snaps a day ago was recovered on Thursday morning, officials said.



The girl had gone missing on Wednesday after she reportedly slipped while trying to take photographs and fell into one of the deep natural pools at the Wei Sawdong Falls, they said.



Search operations were conducted through Wednesday but were called off after sunset.



Around 7.30 am on Thursday, locals spotted the body stuck between rocks near the waterfall, officials said. Following this, a joint team of Fire and Emergency Services and the Sohra Police recovered the body around 10 am.



"Local village volunteers resumed the search early this morning and spotted the body, following which we recovered the body," a senior official told PTI.



The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI