11:09

@Iran Embassy SA says 'Today, the entire world admires Iran as a brave superpower.'

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption", and Iran has now become the center of the "coalition against disruption."



The IRGC said that the disruption project was launched by the US to contain China, Russia and Europe.



In a post on X, the IRGC said, "The Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption," and a maritime blockade began as part of the grand disruption project to contain China, Russia, and Europe; but after 20 days, this assessment is deepening in the White House that the project has failed and Tehran has become the center of the 'coalition against disruption'." -- ANI