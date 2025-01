Snapping the two-day decline, benchmark stock index Sensex rebounded on Tuesday following intense buying in banking and rate-sensitive stocks as the RBI decided to inject liquidity into the financial system.





The 30-share Sensex climbed 535.24 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 75,901.41.





During the day, the benchmark surged 1,146.79 points or 1.52 per cent to hit a high of 76,512.96. -- PTI