Mumbai BEST bus moves ahead without driver, 1 hurt

January 11, 2025  20:52
Representative image
A pedestrian was injured after a BEST bus hit a tea stall in Kannamwar Nagar in Mumbai on Saturday, a police official said.
  
The driver had parked the bus near the stand but had forgotten to apply the hand brake, which led to the vehicle moving ahead and hitting the tea stall, the official said.

"The incident took place in the morning when the driver went in to find out about his schedule for the day. The bus had arrived from Agarkar Chowk in Andheri. The injured person has been identified as Lifan Chandrarada Rana (20). The tea stall suffered damage, while the front window of the bus developed a crack on impact," he said.

Rana did not lodge a complaint, the official said, adding the bus driver was let off with a warning. -- PTI
