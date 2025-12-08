GoI spent Rs 7,641 cr on minorities in last 11 years

18:57

The National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) under the ministry of minority affairs implements schemes for socio-economic development of the Sikh community and other notified minority communities.





"Since inception in 1994, NMDFC has disbursed an amount of Rs 10,225.83 crore covering over 27.35 lakh families under its various schemes.





"Out of that, Rs 7,641 crore have been disbursed in the last 11 years for the welfare of minority communities, including Sikhs," the minister of state for minority affairs told the House while replying to supplementaries.





Kurian also said that the Government of India was taking care of all kinds of people and it has given around 1,073 long-term visas to those who have come from Pakistan.





"Under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) , 337 citizenships have also been issued to people," the minister said.

