Machine blocking T'gana tunnel rescue being cut up

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said the damaged part of the conveyor belt in the tunnel is expected to be repaired during the day to facilitate the transportation of debris. "Yes, it's already (gas cutting machines went inside). During the nights they did some cutting. Yes, it has already started last night," the official told PTI when asked if the gas cutters started working.





Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the TBM that is struck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams will make another serious effort to rescue the eight persons who are missing, without compromising their own safety.





Replying to a query, the SP said he can not answer if the trapped individuals will be located today. According to sources some of the workers engaged in the tunnel work have started leaving the place out of fear.





A senior government official said there are 800 people working on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project out of which 300 are locals while the rest are from states like Jharkhand, Odisha and UP. On the media reports that labourers are panicked after the accident and planning to leave, the official said the initial apprehension will be there among the workers. -- PTI

