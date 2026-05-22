Ebola surveillance stepped up at Kochi airport after emergency meeting

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A CIAL spokesperson said a 24-hour monitoring system has now been activated at the airport as part of efforts to detect possible symptoms early and strengthen coordinated public health response measures.





"Thermal screening, 21-day travel history verification, and self-declaration forms have been made mandatory for international passengers," he said in a statement after the meeting.





Passengers arriving from countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan will be placed under special health surveillance in view of global alerts over Ebola outbreaks, authorities said.

Authorities stepped up Ebola surveillance and precautionary measures at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday following an emergency preparedness meeting between management and the Airport Health Organisation.The meeting was attended by Airport Director Manu G, Airport Health Officer Dr Raphael Teddy, Senior Medical Officer Dr Aysha Manika K A, and representatives from CISF, Immigration, airlines, the Airports Authority, and CIAL.APHO Public Health Specialist Dr Anna presented the preparedness and response plan covering Ebola prevention, case identification, and infection control measures.Officials noted that there is currently no widely approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus (BDBV), one of the five known Ebola virus species."The disease can spread from animals to humans and also through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected persons," officials said.Authorities said the incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days, while fever, sore throat, headache, and flu-like symptoms are among the early signs of infection."Mortality rates can range between 30 and 50 per cent," officials added.Isolation wards have been arranged at Ernakulam General Hospital, Government Hospital Kalamassery, and District Hospital Aluva as part of the preparedness plan.The meeting also emphasised strict infection prevention measures, including the use of three-layer masks and regular handwashing with soap.According to the WHO website, Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates.The virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals such as fruit bats, porcupines, and non-human primates, and then spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected people, as well as with contaminated surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing. --