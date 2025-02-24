Pope still critical, develops kidney issue

09:32

Pope Francis remains in critical condition, according to the Vatican, with blood tests showing mild signs of kidney failure "which is currently under control," the Vatican said on Sunday, as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia in both his lungs, CNN reported.

The Vatican added that the Pope, who has been hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, has not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday evening.

Some of his blood tests indicate "an initial, mild, renal failure, which is currently under control," the Vatican added, noting that the Pope continues to be "vigilant and well-oriented."

Pope Francis, who continues to receive oxygen, took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital on Sunday morning, according to the statement. Those taking care of him during his hospitalisation also took part.

"The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for pharmacological therapies to provide some feedback, require that the prognosis remain reserved," the Vatican stated.

In a post on X, the Pope thanked his followers for their prayers around the world.





"I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!" the post read.

He experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen, Vatican news reported on Sunday.