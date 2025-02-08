RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Results will be even better: BJP

February 08, 2025  12:11
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday expressed confidence in the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly election and said that the final outcome will be "even better and decisive" in favour of the BJP. 

As the trends unfold, Trivedi attributed the party's lead to the trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises.

Speaking with ANI, Trivedi said, "We are waiting for the final results; we believe that the final result will be even better and decisive in the favour of the BJP. It shows the trust people have in PM Modi's promises. It's a positive result for us..."

He suggested that the BJP's campaign strategy, which focused on highlighting the failures of the AAP government, has resonated with the people of Delhi. 

He believes that Delhiites are fed up with the "experimental" politics of the AAP, which has been in power since 2015."The people of Delhi were fed up with 'experimental' politics...," added Trivedi.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading on 46seats while AAP is leading on 24 seats.
To form the government in the union territory, a party needs to win at least 36 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 46 seats in early trends while Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in 24, as per data on the Election Commission website, as counting of votes was underway for the assembly election in Delhi on Saturday....

