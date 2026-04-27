Sena-UBT warns of unrest over move to rename Mumbai hospital

18:03

The Shiv Sena-UBT on Monday issued a stern warning to the BJP-led civic body in Mumbai over a proposal to rename the iconic King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, claiming any move to rechristen the 100-year-old institution could disturb law and order in the city.



A delegation of Opposition Shiv Sena-UBT leaders, led by local MLA Ajay Choudhary and former mayor Kishori Pednekar, submitted a memorandum to the KEM dean to protest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision to change the facility's name to Kaushalya Eklavya Memorial Hospital.



Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had written to the civic body for the name change of KEM Hospital to 'Kaushalya Eklavya Memorial Hospital'. The proposal came for discussion before the health committee last week and was approved. The civic administration is likely to discuss it in the general body meeting.



The KEM Hospital has a 100-year-old legacy, Choudhary said, questioning the need for the minister to propose a name change.



He pointed out that King Edward had donated Rs 7 lakh and played a significant role in building the hospital.



Talking to reporters, former mayor and incumbent leader of the opposition in the BMC, Pednekar, warned that any move to rechristen the hospital could disturb law and order in the city.



Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut questioned the need to change the hospital's name.



He remarked that Minister Lodha should name the Trump Tower he built in the city after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. -- PTI