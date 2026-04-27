South Mumbai family of 4 die after eating watermelon

15:17

A couple and their two minor daughters died due to suspected food poisoning from eating watermelon following a family get-together at their home in south Mumbai, police said on Monday.



The victims, Abdullah (40), his wife Nasrin (35), and daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16), reportedly fell ill shortly after a family get-together they hosted at their JJ Marg residence on April 25, an official said.



The family consumed a main course of 'chicken pulav' along with five other guests, and once the visitors left, they consumed watermelon and began experiencing vomiting and giddiness, he said.



The official said that the couple and the children were first rushed to a private hospital, but as their condition worsened, they were shifted to JJ Hospital, where all succumbed on Sunday.



Abdullah, the head of the family, was the last to die around 10.30 pm on Sunday.



Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning from the watermelon, as those who ate only the 'pulav' did not face any health issues, the official said.



A post-mortem was conducted, and the histopathology report is awaited to confirm the cause of death, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and a further probe is underway. PTI