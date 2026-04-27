Mamata's nephew asks cadres to take BJP money, back TMC

16:35

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP is distributing money in Assembly constituencies to mobilise support, and asked TMC cadres to accept it but work for his party.



Addressing a meeting at Dhaniakhali in West Bengal's Nadia district, he said if BJP leaders are seen distributing money, people should accept it as it belongs to them.



"This is our rightful fund that they have stopped. They (Centre) have deprived us of Rs 1 lakh crore in central dues. Take the money from them and vote for TMC," he said.



Banerjee also alleged that large sums of money were being smuggled into the state.



"Two days ago, currency tucked inside the shoe of a man was found during a raid. An Assam BJP leader is involved in smuggling wads of currency. The saffron party has crossed all limits," he said.



Urging those whose names have been deleted from voter rolls not to be afraid, he said, "After our government is formed on May 4, by May 31 your names will be enrolled in the voter lists."



Banerjee claimed that icons like Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda would also have been served Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notices if they were alive today, alleging that the BJP has "no respect for Bengalis".



"It is my responsibility. This soil belongs to all equally. Leaders from Delhi and Gujarat are now asking for proof of our citizenship after 79 years of Independence," he said.



Banerjee said, "Those who have been chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' since 2014 and mocked our food habits are now campaigning with fish."



At another rally at Haringhata, he said TMC had already crossed a century in the first phase of polling on April 23.



"If the entire crowd present there votes for us, BJP's deposits will be forfeited everywhere," he said. -- PTI