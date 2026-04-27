'Iran, US are exhausted, want truce'

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Former Senior Diplomat Surendra Kumar has said that both Iran and the US seem exhausted and want an agreement but want to project themselves as the victor.



Kumar, while speaking to ANI, said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's multi-nation tour perhaps suggests his seriousness.



"I personally feel that both sides are exhausted and truly want an agreement. However, both sides also want to project to their constituents that they have not succumbed to pressure and have safeguarded their national interests. The extensive travels of the Iranian foreign minister--from Islamabad to Doha and now to Moscow--suggest that the Iranians are serious. Despite their public rhetoric, they are realizing their limitations. They have suffered enormous devastation, and with the blockade, their earnings will vanish," he said.



Kumar said that even Trump's ultimatums have softened.



"Any development that lowers the temperature and softens the tone should be welcomed. Previously, President Trump was giving ultimatums, demanding surrender by a specific date or threatening total destruction. That tone has shifted. Offering a phone number or a meeting is a significant departure from his previous standard. While nobody can predict his next move, the current tone is noticeably more positive. This is even evident in the Iranian foreign minister's departure from Pakistan before the American delegation arrived; his reaction was not sharp, simply noting the futility of a long journey if neither side is ready," he said.



Kumar noted that mediation efforts by friendly countries are welcome.



"Consequently, they are looking for a solution. Mediation efforts by trusted partners like Oman are crucial. Despite previous tensions, Oman seems to understand Iran's position, and the fact that they received the Iranian foreign minister shows they support the mediation efforts," he said.



He also noted that global attention has shifted away from Iran for a few days, giving mediators on both sides time to work out a more acceptable compromise.



"I am cautiously optimistic that something is working. Following the shootout at the press dinner, global attention has shifted away from Iran for a few days, giving mediators on both sides time to work out a more acceptable compromise. We should hope for a resolution to this long conflict, which has caused suffering not only for Iranians but for the entire world, impacting international supply chains and shipping. Hopefully, the blockade and Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz will end, allowing for a return to business as usual," he said. -- ANI