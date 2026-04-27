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Forces to stay for 60 more days in WB even in BJP wins: HM

Mon, 27 April 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that central forces would remain deployed in West Bengal for at least 60 more days after the elections, even if the BJP comes to power and urged voters to cast their votes without fear.

Shah was addressing a gathering after leading a road show at Behala, where people will vote in the second and final phase on April 29.

"Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th, do not worry about the goons. The Election Commission has made extensive security arrangements, and I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power, central forces will remain here for 60 days," he said.

The roadshow was held on the final day of campaigning in support of the BJP candidates for Behala Purba and Behala Paschim, turning the south Kolkata neighbourhood into a sea of saffron.

Standing atop an open-hood vehicle, Shah waved at supporters and showered flower petals on crowds lining both sides of the road.

Thousands of BJP workers and supporters, carrying party flags and orange-green balloons, thronged the route, raising slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". PTI

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