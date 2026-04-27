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In sizzling heat Mamata goes on padyatra ahead of polling

Mon, 27 April 2026
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Ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal on April 29, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a padyatra in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and interacted with the people.

The padyatra covered multiple stretches across the constituency, including routes from Sukanta Setu to Dhakuria, Golpark to Gariahat Road, and from Hazra College to Gopalnagar More.

Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, which is scheduled to undergo polling in the second phase on April 29. She previously held a roadshow on Sunday as well.

The Chief Minister walked through parts of Bhabanipur as supporters gathered in large numbers during the public outreach programme.

Earlier today, CM Mamata expressed confidence in her party's electoral prospects, citing overwhelming public support during recent 'padyatras' and 'Janasabhas', and asserted that the "victory of Maa-Mati-Manush" is "a matter of time."

Sharing a post on X ahead of the second phase Assembly election, Banerjee said, "The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday's padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond forged over years of standing together through every challenge this land has faced. The victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is no longer a matter of prediction. It is a matter of time. -- ANI

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