Man thrashed by petrol pump staff after phone switches off during payment

17:23

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A young man was assaulted by petrol pump staff in Himachal Pradesh's Una district after his phone switched off while trying to make a payment online, police said on Monday.



A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage across the region.



Yusuf, a resident of Ward No 2 in the Tahliwal area, was returning from Bathri on Sunday night when he stopped at a petrol pump to refuel his motorcycle, police said.



After getting petrol worth Rs 50, Yusuf tried to pay online, but his phone switched off. He then asked the employees present there if he could charge his phone and then complete the payment.



According to the victim, the petrol pump employees became angry over his request, and they forcibly dragged him into a room and thrashed him with wooden sticks.



The police launched an investigation after Yusuf filed a complaint. PTI