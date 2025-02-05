RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Senior Odisha Cong leader claims to have received ransom call for Rs 50 lakh

February 05, 2025  22:55
Senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena/Image courtesy Facebook
Senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena on Wednesday claimed he has received a ransom call demanding the payment of Rs 50 lakh.

The former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president has lodged a complaint with the Capital police station and mailed a letter about the incident to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the home portfolio, alleging complete collapse in law and order.

"While returning home after addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan on Monday, I received a call from an unknown number... the caller, speaking in Odia, asked me to pay Rs 50 lakh or face consequences. He also demanded Rs 50,000 immediately. When I asked whether he would kill me if I didn't pay him, he said that cannot be ruled out," Jena told reporters.

Asked whether any police action has been taken so far, Jena said, "The police told me they have taken the matter seriously but nothing has happened so far."

A few days ago, miscreants had looted the house of former PCC president and senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik in Nayapally area of the state capital. 

The police have failed to nab the persons responsible for looting Patnaik's house, Jena said. -- PTI
