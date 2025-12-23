HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Hindus should give birth to 3-4 kids to protect Hindustan: BJP leader

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
23:29
BJP leader Navneet Rana
BJP leader Navneet Rana
BJP leader Navneet Rana on Tuesday said Hindus should give birth to at least three to four children to counter the design of some people who want to turn Hindustan into Pakistan by producing children in large numbers.

"I appeal to all Hindus. Listen, these people openly say they have four wives and 19 children. I suggest we should give birth to at least three to four children," the former Independent MP told reporters.

She was responding to a query.

"I don't know whether he is Maulana or someone else, but he said he has 19 children and four wives, but he could not complete a quorum of 30 children. They plan to turn Hindustan into Pakistan by giving birth to children in large numbers, so why should we be satisfied with just one child? We should also give birth to three to four children," Rana added.

She downplayed the prospects of a likely alliance between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS, headed by Raj Thackeray, for the Mumbai civic polls.

"Uddhav Thackeray has become synonymous with helplessness. He didn't step out for his workers to campaign for the municipal council and Nagar Panchayat elections. Even if anyone joins Uddhav, his performance will be worse than the local body polls," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam violence
LIVE! 2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam violence

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist
Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist and convicted agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400
No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400

On the weather front, dense fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, with Palam recording 50 metres visibility under dense fog conditions with west-southwesterly winds at 5 kmph at 8 am, while Safdarjung reported 100 metres visibility with...

Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case
Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case

A court in Surajpur rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri and directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO