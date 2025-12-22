HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pregnant woman killed over inter-caste marriage in K'taka

Mon, 22 December 2025
Share:
11:04
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A pregnant woman died at a private hospital in Karnataka's Hubballi, after her parents' family allegedly attacked her over inter- caste marriage, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested three persons, including the victim's father, in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

The woman, aged about 20, succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by a pipe and agricultural equipment on Sunday night, they said. The incident happened at Inam-Veerapur in Hubballi Rural taluk.

According to police, the deceased woman had married a man from a different caste from her village in May, despite opposition from her family, and the couple were living in Haveri, fearing for their lives. They had returned to the village earlier this month.

The woman's family members allegedly tried to attack her husband and father-in-law on Sunday, while they were at their agricultural field, but they escaped. They then barged into the victim's house and attacked her, another woman and a man there.

The six-month pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, where she breathed her last. A case has been registered at the Hubballi rural police station, and an investigation is on. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pregnant woman killed over inter-caste marriage in K'taka
LIVE! Pregnant woman killed over inter-caste marriage in K'taka

Is India Standing Alone in 2025?
Is India Standing Alone in 2025?

The 2025 US National Security Strategy marks a major pullback, with America turning backward and effectively allowing China greater dominance in Asia. while long-time partners like India are left to face an increasingly unstable global...

Class 7 girl raped for months, delivers baby; accused held
Class 7 girl raped for months, delivers baby; accused held

According to police, neither the victim nor her family knew about the pregnancy until she went into labour on Tuesday.

Casteist remarks: What AI Exp pilot said on airport scuffle
Casteist remarks: What AI Exp pilot said on airport scuffle

'This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company's name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled...

'India sees chaos': Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence
'India sees chaos': Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence

'The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus's making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy, then expresses surprise when...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO