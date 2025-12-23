HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Huge protest outside B'desh embassy in Delhi

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
12:37
image
Hundreds of activists from VHP and Bajrang Dal descended on the Bangladesh High Commission here on Tuesday in protest against communalism in the neighbouring country, sending into chaos the high security area as they rushed to the barricades.

Earlier in the day, security was beefed up outside the embassy ahead of the protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal over the lynching of a Hindu man in the neighbouring country.

The area had been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.

Police struggled to keep the demonstrators at bay as they tried to climb over barricades and denounced the Bangladesh government with slogans and raised banners and placards in denunciation.

A placard read: "Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for)." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Huge protest outside B'desh embassy in Delhi
LIVE! Huge protest outside B'desh embassy in Delhi

Stopped a potential...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
Stopped a potential...: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he "helped...

What The 1962 War Taught The Chinese
What The 1962 War Taught The Chinese

The fierce battles of Galwan, Rezang La, Gurung Hill, and Walong taught the PLA a hard lesson: Fighting the Indian Army would never be easy or inexpensive.

What Mr Modi is trying to do...: Rahul slams govt from Berlin
What Mr Modi is trying to do...: Rahul slams govt from Berlin

In an hour-long video released by the Congress on Monday, Gandhi said India's largest and complex democracy is a global asset, and the "assault" on the Indian democratic system is also an attack on the global democratic system.

Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Fresh Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Fresh violence erupted in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, triggering serious law-and-order concerns after a mob torched Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang's residence in West Karbi Anglong.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO