'Sing only secular songs': Bengali singer harassed

Sun, 21 December 2025
Popular Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty has alleged that she was harassed during a musical programme held at a private school West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, leading to the arrest of one of the event organisers.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer said the main accused, Mehbub Mallik, a co-owner of the school where the event was held, was arrested on Sunday based on the singer's written complaint.

Lagnajita claimed that the incident took place on Saturday evening during a cultural programme at the school, located in Bhagabanpur, where she was performing. 

"After rendering several songs, I began singing 'Jago Maa' from the film Devi Chowdhurani. At that point, objections were raised by one of the organisers, Mehbub Mallik, who insisted that only 'secular songs' should be performed," she said.

"I stopped the performance and came down from the stage," she said.
Following the incident, Chakraborty lodged a formal complaint at Bhagabanpur police station.

Purba Medinipur SP Mitun Dey said the accused was arrested and legal proceedings have been initiated. "The matter is being taken seriously," he told reporters.

The incident has also led to a departmental inquiry against the officer-in-charge of Bhagabanpur police station following allegations that the singer and her team were initially discouraged from filing a formal FIR. 

"If any negligence is found, appropriate action will be taken," Dey said.

The incident triggered sharp political reactions, with BJP leader Shankudeb Panda claiming that Mallik is an active TMC worker. 

CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty also condemned the act and blamed the state government for such situation.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Aroop Chakraborty termed the incident "condemnable" and asserted that it would be wrong to link the TMC for every incident. -- PTI 

