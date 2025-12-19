HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Farmer shot at by unknown assailants in UP's Banda

Fri, 19 December 2025
20:06
A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot at by unknown assailants in the Badausa area in Banda on Friday, the police said. 

The incident occurred at around 5.30 am in Gargpur village when the attackers opened fire at Raja Bhaiya Garg, hitting him in the abdomen, they said. 

Garg, a farmer, was on his way from his residence to the cattle shed when he was allegedly shot, the police said. 

He was initially taken to Banda and later referred to Lucknow for treatment as his condition remained critical, an officer said. 

The police are searching for the assailants. 

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI

