HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meher Castelino, 1st Miss India, passes away

Thu, 18 December 2025
Share:
08:44
image
The Indian pageant and fashion fraternity is mourning the passing away of Meher Castelino, the country's first Femina Miss India and a celebrated fashion journalist.
 
A pioneer in the fashion industry, she paved the way for generations of Indian women to step into the public eye with confidence and aspiration.
 
Her death was confirmed by the Femina Miss India Organisation, which announced it through a social media tribute. 

Describing her as a trailblazer, the organisation said Castelino "opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly". As the inaugural Femina Miss India titleholder, her victory marked a defining moment in the history of Indian pageantry.
 
"With profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of Meher Castelino, Femina Miss India 1964 and the very first Femina Miss India. A true trailblazer, she opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly. A pioneer in the truest sense, her legacy lives on through the journeys she made possible and the dreams she helped shape. Our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace and her legacy forever shine," the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India posted
 
 The official account also posted a video featuring her ramp walk. 

Calling Meher the symbol of grace, dignity and quiet strength, the post remembered her as a pioneer who shaped the early fashion and pageant landscape in India. It highlighted her role in redefining elegance and inspiring generations of women.
 
 "Our late Femina Miss India 1964, Meher Castelino, embodied an unmatched aura of grace, dignity and quiet strength," the caption reads.
 
 "A true trailblazer of her time, she not only made her mark in the fashion industry but also paved the way for generations of women who followed on this very stage. Her presence redefined elegance, and her journey became a beacon of inspiration for countless dreams.  Her legacy lives on through the values she stood for. We honour Meher ji by carrying forward her quiet grace, resilience and timeless elegance in everything we do," the caption further reads.

Born in Mumbai, Meher rose to national prominence when she was crowned the first Femina Miss India in 1964. Castelino's crowning came at a time when beauty contests and fashion culture were still evolving in India. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in Delhi to tackle pollution
LIVE! 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in Delhi to tackle pollution

Dhaka: Police stop protesters' march towards Indian mission
Dhaka: Police stop protesters' march towards Indian mission

A protest march towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was halted by police, prompting India to express strong concerns about the security of its mission. The protesters demanded the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh...

Maha minister Kokate stripped of portfolios after conviction
Maha minister Kokate stripped of portfolios after conviction

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate was stripped of his portfolios after being convicted in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. His ministries have been reassigned to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Kokate has been admitted to Lilavati...

Slain Aus shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney
Slain Aus shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney

Telangana Intelligence sources reveal that Sajid Akram, a suspect in the Bondi Beach mass shooting and native of Hyderabad, renewed his Indian passport in 2022. Investigations reveal his family's shock and previous visits to India.

BJP accuses Kirti Azad of vaping in Parl; TMC seeks video
BJP accuses Kirti Azad of vaping in Parl; TMC seeks video

The BJP has accused TMC MP Kirti Azad of vaping in the Lok Sabha, leading to a political spat. TMC demands the release of full video footage before commenting.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO