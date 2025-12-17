SIT begins probe into vandalism at Kolkata Messi event

00:15

RAF personnel and cops stop angry fans vandalising the Salt Lake Stadium./ANI Photo





The team, comprising senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar, visited the stadium and later went to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate office nearby.





A team of forensic officers and the detective department also went to the stadium later to collect evidence.





"They also videographed the entire stadium and collected samples from the stadium, the stands," the officer said.





Bidhannagar police apprehended one more person in connection with the vandalism at the stadium, taking the total number of arrests to six, an officer said.





The accused, Rupak Mondal, a resident of Chingrighata along EM Bypass, was identified through CCTV camera footage.





"We are talking to him and trying to find out the reason behind his act of vandalism at the stadium," the officer added.





The main organiser of Saturday's programme, Shatadru Dutta, was arrested first. -- PTI

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the West Bengal government on Wednesday began its investigation into the vandalism at Argentine football star Lionel Messi's event at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata last week, an official said.