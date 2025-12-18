HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man rapes minor girls after spiking their soft drinks in Mumbai; arrested

Thu, 18 December 2025
A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping multiple girls in Mumbai after mixing sedative pills in their soft drinks and later making their obscene videos, a police official said on Wednesday.
  
According to the Kurar police station official, the accused, identified as Mahesh Ramesh Pawar, was apprehended from Virar, a distant suburb of Mumbai.

He allegedly drugged minor girls by mixing sedative pills in soft drinks, raped them while they were unconscious, and later threatened to make their obscene videos viral, said the official.

The accused is suspected to have targeted eight to ten minor girls so far. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused within just six hours of a complaint being registered against him.

During probe, police found, the accused would lure the girls on  pretext of offering them soft drinks into which he allegedly mixed intoxicating pills.

After the victims lost consciousness, he sexually assaulted them and recorded videos of the crime. The accused would later use these videos to repeatedly blackmail and sexually exploit the victims, according to the official. -- PTI 

