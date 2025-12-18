HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Statue of Unity designer, Ram Sutar, passes away

Thu, 18 December 2025
Noted sculptor Ram Sutar, known for designing the world's tallest statue -- Statue of Unity -- in Gujarat, passed away late on Wednesday night at his Noida residence, his son said.
   
He was 100 and ailing with age-related illnesses.
 
"It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on 17th December midnight at our residence," his son Anil Sutar said in a note shared with the press on Thursday.
 
Born in a humble family in Gondur village under the Dhule district of present-day Maharashtra on February 19, 1925, Sutar is known to have been drawn to sculpting from his childhood.
 
A gold medallist from JJ School of Art and Architecture, Mumbai, Sutar, has to his credit a long list of achievements.
 
The iconic statues of Mahatma Gandhi seated in a meditating pose and of Chhatrapati Shivaji riding a horse on  the Parliament premises rank among his finest creations. 
 
The Statue of Unity honours Sardar Patel, country's first deputy prime minister and home minister.
 
Sutar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.
 
Recently, Sutar was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, the state's highest award. -- PTI 

LIVE! Chinese GPS tracker found on seagull off K'taka coast

G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA, Ends Job Guarantee

'MGNREGA was about a guaranteed right to work.''The new law does not guarantee employment at all.''It removes everything that made MGNREGA a legal guarantee.'

No PUC, no fuel; curbs on vehicles: Pollution rules in Delhi

Fuel pumps are not dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, and this is being enforced with the help of automatic number plate reader cameras, voice alerts at pumps, and police support.

When Tanks Took The Train to Kashmir

The Indian Army achieved a significant logistics milestone on December 16, 2025, by transporting tanks, artillery guns and dozers into the Kashmir Valley using a special military train.

The New Found Importance Of Nitin Nabin

'The move to appoint a person with a profile, markedly lower than the leader Nitin Nabin will replace, has the potential to put the brakes on the careers of several others in the party and government in the positions they currently...

