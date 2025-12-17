HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No exemption to Muslim Waqf institutions from paying court fees: Guj HC

Thu, 18 December 2025
In a significant judgment, the Gujarat high court on Wednesday rejected nearly 150 petitions from Muslim Waqf institutions seeking exemption from payment of fees to the State Waqf Tribunal to access a court of law. 

Justice JC Doshi dismissed the petitions, many of which involved contested rent claims, possession disputes, and rights of occupancy over key properties across the state. 

Waqf trusts such as Sunni Muslim Idgah Masjid Trust, the Vadodara Saher Masjid Sabha Trust, and the Sarkhej Roza Committee in Ahmedabad, had challenged orders of the Gujarat State Waqf Tribunal requiring payment of court fees before their disputes could be heard. 

The court observed that they had sought reliefs before the tribunal which were adversarial in character wherein rights and obligations of contesting parties are required to be judicially determined. 

"An application instituted under section 83 of the Waqf Act, forming part of the judicial proceedings contemplated under Chapter VIII thereof, therefore, partakes the character of a plaint or suit and necessarily attracts the provisions of the Gujarat Court Fees Act, 2004," it said. 

The HC noted the first order passed by the Waqf Tribunal, directing correction of the valuation of the suit for the purposes of court fee and jurisdiction, was not challenged before any higher forum until the plaint came to be rejected. 

The question, therefore, arises whether, in the absence of a valid and timely challenge to the first order, the second order rejecting the plaint can be assailed on the ground of non-payment of sufficient court fees, it stated. -- PTI

