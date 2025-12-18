HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dehradun air quality slips to 'poor' category

Thu, 18 December 2025
09:02
Air quality in Dehradun has deteriorated over the past two days, slipping into the 'poor' category and raising concerns.
 
Professor Vijay Sridhar, head of the pollution monitoring centre at Doon University, said the city's real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday stood at 267, while the average AQI touched 291.

"The AQI shows some improvement during the day due to air movement, but at night it crosses 300," he told PTI Videos.

He added that while the situation in Dehradun is not yet like Delhi but it cannot be considered satisfactory either.

Concerns have also been raised over smart LED displays installed across the city, with several showing outdated air quality data, confusing residents.

Experts attributed the rising pollution levels to increased vehicular traffic, garbage burning and forest fires. They warned that deteriorating air quality poses health risks, particularly to children and the elderly, leading to breathing difficulties and throat irritation. -- PTI

