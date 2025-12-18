HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'No PUC, no fuel' rule in Delhi to tackle pollution

Thu, 18 December 2025
Share:
08:21
image
The ban on entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards and the enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into force in the national capital on Thursday, as authorities stepped up measures to tackle worsening air pollution.
   
Fuel pumps are not dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, and this is being enforced with the help of automatic number plate reader cameras, voice alerts at pumps, and police support.
 
According to officials, 580 police personnel have been deployed at 126 checkpoints, including borders.
 
Additionally, enforcement teams of the Transport Department have been deputed at petrol pumps and border points for effective implementation, they added.
 
The entry ban on non-compliant BS-VI vehicles, however, does not apply to vehicles running on CNG or electric power, public transport, vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.
 
Vehicles carrying construction materials are also not permitted to enter the city under the GRAP IV restrictions. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in Delhi to tackle pollution
LIVE! 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in Delhi to tackle pollution

Dhaka: Police stop protesters' march towards Indian mission
Dhaka: Police stop protesters' march towards Indian mission

A protest march towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was halted by police, prompting India to express strong concerns about the security of its mission. The protesters demanded the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh...

Maha minister Kokate stripped of portfolios after conviction
Maha minister Kokate stripped of portfolios after conviction

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate was stripped of his portfolios after being convicted in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. His ministries have been reassigned to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Kokate has been admitted to Lilavati...

Slain Aus shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney
Slain Aus shooter renewed Indian passport from Sydney

Telangana Intelligence sources reveal that Sajid Akram, a suspect in the Bondi Beach mass shooting and native of Hyderabad, renewed his Indian passport in 2022. Investigations reveal his family's shock and previous visits to India.

BJP accuses Kirti Azad of vaping in Parl; TMC seeks video
BJP accuses Kirti Azad of vaping in Parl; TMC seeks video

The BJP has accused TMC MP Kirti Azad of vaping in the Lok Sabha, leading to a political spat. TMC demands the release of full video footage before commenting.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO