2 killed in shooting during exams at Brown University in US

08:30

At least two people were killed, and eight others critically injured in a shooting at the Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, news agency Associated Press reported.





The shooting happened as students were appearing for final exams in the university.





The suspect is yet to be caught.





FBI Director Kash Patel, in a post on X, said the agency personnel were at the site, adding that they would "provide all capabilites necessary."





"Please pray for all those involved. We will update with more information as we are able," Patel said.





The reported shooting incident allegedly took place near the Barus & Holley building, which houses the universitys School of Engineering and physics department.