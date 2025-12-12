HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Microsoft Ties Up With IT Firms For Copilot Deployment

Fri, 12 December 2025
09:50
Microsoft announced it partnered with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant to deploy over 50,000 Copilot licences, collectively surpassing 200,000, to redesign workflows around human-agent collaboration and improve productivity and efficiency across delivery, sales, finance, HR, and customer engagement.

The partnership underscores the transformative potential of agentic AI -- intelligent systems capable of taking initiative, driving decisions and generating insights autonomously -- to create new avenues for growth and competitiveness.

"This bold adoption is inspiring a new era of enterprise transformation, powered by trusted digital collaborators," said Microsoft India and South Asia president, Puneet Chandok.

The 2025 Microsoft Work Trend Index Annual Report reveals that productivity, upskilling, and expanding digital labor capacity remain the top priorities for Indian executives. 64 percent say that productivity must increase, against a global 53 percent.

-- Business Standard

