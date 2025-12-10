HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goa nightclub fire: CM holds high-level meet ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
12:53
image
In the wake of a nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with officials and tourism stakeholders to ensure strict safety measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Officials of the North and South Goa district administrations and police department were present in the meeting, which was also attended by state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.
 
The meeting was held against the backdrop of the December 6 fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa in which 25 persons were killed, according to sources.
 
"The chief minister briefed (those present in the meeting) about various measures taken to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again in the state," a senior officer, privy to the meeting, told PTI.
 
He said that the state government has issued various orders and also formed committees, including a high-level magisterial inquiry panel and a fire safety audit committee, after the incident at the nightclub.
 
"The chief minister has ordered all the departments to ensure that there is no laxity on their part, especially considering that Goa would be witnessing a large number of tourists for the Christmas and New Year festivities," the officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Voter cards found dumped in West Bengal's Nadia
LIVE! Voter cards found dumped in West Bengal's Nadia

I am only a partner: Arrested co-owner of Goa nightclub
I am only a partner: Arrested co-owner of Goa nightclub

Ajay Gupta, co-owner of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was questioned in Delhi regarding the fire that killed 25 people. He claimed to be 'only a partner' and was located at a hospital before being detained.

'India, Pak, they were going at it': Trump again
'India, Pak, they were going at it': Trump again

Meanwhile, Trump said Cambodia and Thailand have started fighting again and "tomorrow", he will make a phone call to those countries.

IndiGo Crisis: 'Truth Has Not Been Told'
IndiGo Crisis: 'Truth Has Not Been Told'

'They are saying that there is a pilot shortage which is not correct, but if it was true, did they suddenly come to know this on December 5?''If they didn't have crew, why did they seek approval for a winter schedule? To get the...

'Hinduism Is A Large-Hearted Religion'
'Hinduism Is A Large-Hearted Religion'

'If at all human beings require a religion, the future religion will be Hinduism.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO