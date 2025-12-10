HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi school gets bomb threat call, evacuated

Wed, 10 December 2025
11:53
A bomb threat call received at a private school in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday morning triggered a swift emergency response and evacuation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
   
The threat call was received around 10.40 am, claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside Lovely Public School. The information was immediately relayed to the local police, fire department and other emergency agencies.
 
Multiple fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams were rushed to the spot. Students, teachers and staff members were evacuated as a precaution while the premises were cordoned off, officials said.
 
"As of now, there are no reports of anything suspicious found," the official said.
 
Further details are awaited. -- PTI

