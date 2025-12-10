HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
India, Pak were going at it, I ended war: Trump

Wed, 10 December 2025
United States President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan "were going at it" and he ended the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, repeating the claim once again.

Trump has so far repeated the claim nearly 70 times that he stopped the conflict in May between India and Pakistan.

"In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo (and) Serbia, Pakistan and India, they were going at it. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia. Armenia and Azerbaijan," sTrump said on Tuesday in remarks to his supporters at a rally on the economy in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. 

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. 

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in resolving the conflict. 

Meanwhile, Trump said Cambodia and Thailand have started fighting again and "tomorrow", he will make a phone call to those countries.

"Who else could say I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia. They are going at it. But I'll do it. So we're making peace through strength. That's what we're doing," Trump said. -- PTI

