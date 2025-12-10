I am just a partner: Arrested co-owner of Goa nightclub

11:20

Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a massive fire killed 25 people, has spoken for the first time.





"I am just a partner. I don't know anything," Gupta said when he was being taken into custody.





Earlier, a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Gupta after a Goa police team failed to find him at his Delhi residence.





The Goa Police are also seeking a transit remand for Gupta. Once approved, he will be flown to Goa for further interrogation.





Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the two primary owners of the nightclub located at Arpora in Goa, had fled to Phuket in Thailand following the tragedy on the night of December 6. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.





Besides, an LOC has been issued against Surinder Kumar Khosla, another owner of the nightclub who is a British citizen, according to police.





The police have so far arrested five persons -- the nightclub's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.