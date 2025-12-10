Drop everything and focus on SIR: Yogi to BJP workers

08:29

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued a stern directive to BJP MLAs and party office-bearers: treat the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists as a top priority.

Chairing a meeting with legislators and party leaders at the Annexe auditorium in Gorakhpur, he stressed that the next one month must be devoted entirely to the exercise.

In the hour-long meeting, Adityanath instructed party cadres to go door-to-door in their booths and identify who has submitted SIR forms and who has not.

He called for holding voter-awareness camps in every booth across districts and assigning senior workers specific responsibilities.

The chief minister said the team must also track voter mobility, those who have shifted out and those who have moved in.

He emphasised verifying whether newly married women whose names may have been deleted from their previous address have been added to the voter list at their new homes.

Similarly, names of people who have migrated to Gorakhpur for employment must be included without fail.

Adityanath directed district presidents to form teams of ten workers per booth five men and five women to reach out to male and female voters to ascertain the status of SIR form submission.

Addressing MLAs, he asked them to closely monitor every booth, stay in constant touch with booth-level workers, ensure proper form filling and submissions, and pay attention to notices issued during the claims-and-objections phase.

Camps should be organised in rural areas with the same seriousness as cities, he added.

Referring to opposition protests against SIR, Adityanath cautioned BJP workers not to be misled. -- PTI