Bride seeks divorce, says groom 'physically incapable'

A newly-married woman in Gorakhpur has sought divorce just three days after her marriage, alleging that her husband confessed on the wedding night that he was physically incapable of marital relations, police said on Wednesday.

The bride's family claims a subsequent medical report confirmed that the groom "cannot become a father", prompting them to demand the return of gifts and wedding expenses.





In the legal notice sent by the woman, she stated: "I cannot spend my life with a man who is physically incapable. I came to know about this on the wedding night when he told me himself."

The groom, 25, is the only son of a well-off farmer family in Sahjanwa and works as an engineer at an industrial unit in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).





The marriage was arranged through relatives in Beliapar, where the bride's family lives. The couple married on November 28, and the 'vidai' was held the next day.





The matter came to light on December 1, when the bride's father visited her at her in-laws' home for a customary ritual.





The bride reportedly confided in him privately, saying the groom admitted to being medically unfit for marital relations.





She was taken back to her parental home immediately, without informing the groom's family.





Both families met on December 3 at a relative's home in Beliapar, where the bride's side accused the groom's family of hiding his medical condition.





They also claimed this was the groom's second failed marriage -- the earlier bride reportedly left within a month of marriage two years back due to similar reasons.





With the consent of both families, the groom was taken to a private hospital in Gorakhpur for a medical examination, where the report stated he was medically unfit and "cannot become a father", the bride's family said.





The groom's father initially refused to accept the findings, prompting the bride's family to approach Sahjanwa police and demand that all gifts and cash given during the wedding be returned.





Following police intervention, a settlement was reached. The groom's family agreed to return Rs 7 lakh in wedding expenses, along with all gifts, within a month. Both sides signed an agreement in the presence of relatives.





Confirming that police received a complaint, Sahjanwa SHO Mahesh Chaubey said, "Both families are in touch, and the matter is being resolved mutually." -- PTI