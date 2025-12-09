HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul to visit Germany from Dec 15-20, meet German ministers

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
01:02
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers, according to the Indian Overseas Congress.   

Gandhi's visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India's global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora, Vikram Duhan, general secretary of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, said, according to a post on X by the IOC.

"The Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20. He will be accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Shri Sam Pitroda," Balwinder Singh, president of IOC, Germany, said.

During the visit, Gandhi will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers, he said.

Ausaf Khan, president of IOC Austria, said, "We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025."

The event will bring together all presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress, NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology, Khan said in a post on the IOC's X handle.

"We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa nightclub owner Ajay Gupta detained in Delhi
LIVE! Goa nightclub owner Ajay Gupta detained in Delhi

PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I
PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I

Hardik Pandya made a memorable comeback to the Indian team, smashing a blistering half-century to power India to a thumping 101-run win over South Africa in the first T20 International.

Govt orders 10% cut in IndiGo flights; airline says....
Govt orders 10% cut in IndiGo flights; airline says....

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to a DGCA statement.

I will be 'kingmaker' after Bengal polls: TMC rebel Kabir
I will be 'kingmaker' after Bengal polls: TMC rebel Kabir

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir asserts he will be a 'kingmaker' after the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, claiming no government can be formed without his support. He plans to announce a new political party on...

Oppn moves notice to remove HC judge over TN temple order
Oppn moves notice to remove HC judge over TN temple order

Several opposition MPs have submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker to move a motion for the removal of Madras High Court Judge G R Swaminathan over his order regarding a temple lamp.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO